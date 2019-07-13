Police: Woman found dead, decomposing in Fordham apartment

Posted: Updated:
FORDHAM -

A woman was found dead inside her Fordham apartment along University Avenue.

Police arrived at the apartment Friday evening after responding to a call of a foul odor.

Inside, they found the body of 33-year-old Cindi Olivo.

Police say she had obvious signs of trauma to her body such as stab wounds. Police added that her body was decomposing and ruled her death a homicide.

The crime scene unit was still on the scene Saturday. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.

 

  • GalleriesMore>>

  • Yankees in the 2019 Playoffs

    Yankees in the 2019 Playoffs

    New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Houston.New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Houston.
    New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Houston.New York Yankees pitcher CC Sabathia throws against the Houston Astros during the 10th inning in Game 2 of baseball's American League Championship Series Sunday, Oct. 13, 2019, in Houston.
    Photos on the field of the New York Yankees in the 2019 American League Division Series vs. the Minnesota Twins.
    Photos on the field of the New York Yankees in the 2019 American League Division Series vs. the Minnesota Twins.

  • Just Married in The Bronx

    Just Married in The Bronx

    Share your wedding with News 12.Share your wedding with News 12.

    News 12 The Bronx wants to announce your wedding. If you were married in the past 90 days, please submit your photos via Twitter or Instagram using #JustMarriedBX.  

    News 12 The Bronx wants to announce your wedding. If you were married in the past 90 days, please submit your photos via Twitter or Instagram using #JustMarriedBX.  

  • Guide: Brooklyn and Bronx Breweries

    Guide: Brooklyn and Bronx Breweries

    Tuesday, August 28 2018 9:30 AM EDT2018-08-28 13:30:56 GMT

    Looking to check out brewery this summer? There are many breweries across the boroughs for beer-lovers to visit.

    Looking to check out brewery this summer? There are many breweries across the boroughs for beer-lovers to visit.

    •   
sorry to interrupt
your first 20 are free
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please enjoy 20 complimentary views of articles, photos, and videos during the next 30 days.
you have reached your 20 view limit
Access to News 12 is free for Optimum, Comcast®, Spectrum Networks® and Service ElectricSM customers.
Please login or create an account to continue enjoying News12.
create an account
Our sign-up page is undergoing maintenance and is not currently available. However, you will be given direct access to news12.com while we complete our upgrade.
When we are back up and running you will be prompted at that time to complete your sign in. Until then, enjoy the local news, weather, traffic and more that's "as local as local news gets."
back to site