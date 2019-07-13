Police: Woman found dead, decomposing in Fordham apartment

A woman was found dead inside her Fordham apartment along University Avenue.

Police arrived at the apartment Friday evening after responding to a call of a foul odor.

Inside, they found the body of 33-year-old Cindi Olivo.

Police say she had obvious signs of trauma to her body such as stab wounds. Police added that her body was decomposing and ruled her death a homicide.

The crime scene unit was still on the scene Saturday. The medical examiner will determine the cause of death.