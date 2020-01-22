Dominican restaurant Ajo y Oregano opens second location in Belmont

Dominican restaurant Ajo y Oregano opens second location in BelmontPosted: Updated:
A Dominican restaurant in Parkchester quickly got too big for its 12-table storefront, so it has expanded with the same taste and authentic feel in Belmont.
Ajo Y Oregano is home to authentic Caribbean vibes inside the new restaurant in Belmont.
“From the decor to the plating, literally everything except for the paint," says co-owner Enver Perez.
Everything is straight from the Dominican Republic, and that's important to Perez and his family who opened the restaurant on White Plains Road in Parkchester in Oct. 2018 with only 12 tables.
“What we bring is culture and it connects with certain people with their childhood, so they want to share it with their friends and family and that's how social media took off on us,” says Perez.
With the help of social media, an hour to two hour long waits became normal for the restaurant, inspiring them to take over another space on Crescent Avenue. It took more than a year, but Perez says they are finally open.
Most of the art inside Ajo Y Oregano is done by Bronx artist Danny Peguero. It also features old items from Perez’s family and decorations representing Dominican culture. There are around 70 seats ready in the larger space. The new restaurant also has an outdoor area with the same vibrant colors and turf grass to set the island mood.
The family-run restaurant hasn't even been open one week, but on Sunday News 12 is told there was a two-hour wait at one point.
“We want to provide the same food, the same environment, just more comfort,” says Perez.
